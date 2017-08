Aug 2 (Reuters) - SOCIETA CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE SC:

* H1 NET PROFIT EUR 1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 17 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 TOTAL PREMIUMS WRITTEN FOR DIRECT AND INDIRECT BUSINESS AT € 2,624 MILLION, UP 3.8% YEAR ON YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)