BRIEF-Cattolica Assicurazioni Sees Operating Profit in 2020 at EUR 375-400 Mln

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Cattolica Assicurazioni:

* SAYS SEES OPERATING PROFIT AT 2020 AT 375-400 MILLION EURO, UP MORE THAN 60% VERSUS 2016

* SAYS SEES SOLVENCY II RATIO BETWEEN 160% AND 180% AT 2020

* GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUMS WILL INCREASE BY 64% WITH EXPECTED TOTAL PREMIUMS AT EUR 7.6- 8 BILLION AT 2020

* SEES NON-LIFE PREMIUMS AT EUR 2.4- 2.6BLN (+27%) AT 2020

* SEES LIFE PREMIUMS BETWEEN EUR 5.2-5.4 BILLION AT 2020 (+91%)

* SAYS SEES DIVIDEND PER SHARE UP BY ABOUT 50% IN 2020