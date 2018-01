Jan 18 (Reuters) - CB Financial Services Inc:

* CB FINANCIAL SERVICES SAYS ON JAN 17, BARRON MCCUNE SAID CO, UNIT, HIS DECISION TO RETIRE AS THE CEO EFFECTIVE JUNE 20, 2018-SEC FILING

* CB FINANCIAL SERVICES INC - CO AND BANK INTEND TO APPOINT PATRICK G. O’BRIEN TO SERVE AS CO’S AND BANK’S CEO CONTEMPORANEOUS WITH MCCUNE’S RETIREMENT Source text : ( bit.ly/2DpbZ67 ) Further company coverage: