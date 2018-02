BRIEF-CBA Responds To Amended AUSTRAC And Class Action Claims

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank Of Australia:

* CBA RESPONSE TO AMENDED AUSTRAC & SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION

* LODGED WITH FEDERAL COURT OF AUSTRALIA ITS RESPONSE TO AMENDED STATEMENT OF CLAIM FILED BY AUSTRAC ON 14 DEC

* DENY MAJORITY OF 100 ADDITIONAL ALLEGATIONS

* CATEGORICALLY DENY ALL ALLEGATIONS OF LIABILITY

* THERE WAS NO PRICE SENSITIVE INFORMATION ABOUT MATTERS RAISED IN AUSTRAC PROCEEDING THAT REQUIRED DISCLOSURE

* OF 100 ADDITIONAL ALLEGATIONS IN AMENDED STATEMENT, CBA DENIES 89 ALLEGATIONS IN FULL AND ADMITS 11 IN PART

* DENY 132 OF ALLEGATIONS CONCERNING SUSPICIOUS MATTER REPORTING

* ADMIT 56 (IN WHOLE OR IN PART) BUT DENY FURTHER 53 ALLEGATIONS CONCERNING ONGOING CUSTOMER DUE DILIGENCE REQUIREMENTS

* MAINTAINS THAT IT AT ALL TIMES COMPLIED WITH ITS CONTINUOUS DISCLOSURE OBLIGATIONS.