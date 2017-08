Aug 9 (Reuters) - Chicago Bridge & Iron Company Nv

* CB&I announces intent to sell technology business

* ‍CB&I has retained Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz to advise on divestiture​

* ‍CB&I intends to maintain its interest in net power technology​

* ‍Sale intended to include former engineered products business, currently part of Cb&I's fabrication services operating group​