BRIEF-CB&I Announces Joint Development Agreement With Saudi Aramco

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Chicago Bridge & Iron Company Nv:

* CB&I ANNOUNCES JOINT DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH SAUDI ARAMCO

* CB&I - ‍HAS ENTERED INTO JOINT DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH SAUDI ARAMCO THAT INCLUDES CHEVRON LUMMUS GLOBAL ​

* CB&I - ‍SAUDI ARAMCO, CO, CLG TO DEVELOP UNIQUE INTEGRATION OF ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY PROCESSES FOR PRODUCTION OF HIGH-VALUE PETROCHEMICALS FROM CRUDE OIL​

* CB&I - JOINT DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH SAUDI ARAMCO FOR DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION AND MARKETING OF CRUDE-TO-CHEMICAL TECHNOLOGIES