6 days ago
BRIEF-CBL closes extension and modification of two unsecured term loans
#Bonds News
July 31, 2017 / 1:14 PM / 6 days ago

BRIEF-CBL closes extension and modification of two unsecured term loans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - CBL & Associates Properties Inc:

* CBL closes extension and modification of two unsecured term loans

* CBL & Associates Properties Inc says it had closed extension and modification of two unsecured term loans due to mature in 2018

* CBL & Associates Properties Inc says two unsecured term loans expiring in 2018 were modified and extended

* CBL & Associates Properties Inc says first unsecured term loan, with a balance of $400 million, was increased to a balance of $490 million until July 2018

* CBL & Associates Properties - second unsecured term loan, has balance of $50 million & was due to mature in Feb 2018, was modified to new $45 million term loan

* CBL & Associates Properties Inc says new borrowings under term loan were used to reduce outstanding balances on company's unsecured lines of credit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

