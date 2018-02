Feb 13 (Reuters) - CBL Corporation Ltd:

* ‍UNDERTAKEN A STRATEGIC REVIEW OF ITS LONG-TAIL FRENCH CONSTRUCTION BUSINESS​

* DECIDED TO EXIT ITS FRENCH CONSTRUCTION BUSINESS

* TRIGGERED LEGAL RIGHTS AGAINST VENDORS OF SFS; CO HAS RECOURSE TO RECOVER NZ$40 MILLION AGAINST ITS BALANCE SHEET