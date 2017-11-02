BRIEF-CBOE Global Markets buys assets of Silexx Financial Systems

Nov 2 (Reuters) - CBOE Global Markets Inc:

* CBOE Global Markets acquires assets of Silexx Financial Systems

* CBOE Global Markets Inc - ‍terms of deal were not disclosed​

* CBOE Global Markets Inc - ‍considers acquisition of assets of Silexx to be immaterial from a financial perspectiv​e

* CBOE Global Markets Inc - ‍acquired assets of Silexx Financial Systems Llc​

* CBOE Global Markets Inc - ‍CBOE is “optimistic” about potential for growth longer term from acquisition of assets of Silexx​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: