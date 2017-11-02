FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CBOE Global Markets buys assets of Silexx Financial Systems
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
November 2, 2017 / 1:39 PM / in 19 hours

BRIEF-CBOE Global Markets buys assets of Silexx Financial Systems

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - CBOE Global Markets Inc:

* CBOE Global Markets acquires assets of Silexx Financial Systems

* CBOE Global Markets Inc - ‍terms of deal were not disclosed​

* CBOE Global Markets Inc - ‍considers acquisition of assets of Silexx to be immaterial from a financial perspectiv​e

* CBOE Global Markets Inc - ‍acquired assets of Silexx Financial Systems Llc​

* CBOE Global Markets Inc - ‍CBOE is “optimistic” about potential for growth longer term from acquisition of assets of Silexx​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
