BRIEF-Cboe Global Markets Reports November 2017 Trading Volume

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Cboe Global Markets Inc:

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS REPORTS NOVEMBER 2017 TRADING VOLUME

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC - TRADING VOLUME IN CBOE VOLATILITY INDEX OPTIONS AT CBOE OPTIONS ON DECEMBER 1, REPORTED 3.1 MILLION CONTRACTS TRADED

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC - ‍ TOTAL OPTIONS AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME FOR NOV WAS 7.4 MILLION CONTRACTS, DOWN 1.1 PERCENT​

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC - TOTAL NOV OPTIONS VOLUME WAS 155.3 MILLION CONTRACTS, DOWN 1.1 PERCENT

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC - ‍TOTAL FUTURES VOLUME FOR NOVEMBER WAS 6.3 MILLION CONTRACTS, UP 11.6 PERCENT​

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC - TOTAL NOV ADV FOR FUTURES WAS 302,000, UP 11.6 % Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: