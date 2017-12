BRIEF-Cboe Global Markets Says Unit Amended License Agreement With S&P Dow Jones Indices Llc

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Cboe Global Markets Inc:

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS SAYS UNIT AMENDED LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH S&P DOW JONES INDICES LLC - SEC FILING

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS - AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR LISTING AND TRADING OF OPTIONS ON S&P SELECT SECTOR INDEXES

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS - AMENDMENT TO AGREEMENT WITH S&P DOW JONES INDICES EXTENDS TERM OF 2006 AGREEMENT UNTIL DECEMBER 31, 2033

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS - AMENDMENT ALSO ESTABLISHES PRICING FOR REDUCED SIZE OPTIONS ON CERTAIN DJ INDEXES

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS - AMENDMENT ALLOWS CERTAIN FEES PAID UNDER 1994 AGREEMENT TO BE CREDITED TOWARD MINIMUM ANNUAL FEE DUE UNDER 2006 AGREEMENT