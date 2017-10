Oct 10 (Reuters) - CBOM FINANCE PLC:

* SAYS $25.0 MILLION PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES WERE VALIDLY TENDERED

* ON OCT. 2 AT THE REQUEST OF CREDIT BANK OF MOSCOW IT LAUNCHED INVITATIONS TO HOLDERS OF $500 MLN NOTES DUE 2018, OF WHICH $106.2 MILLION WERE OUTSTANDING, TO TENDER FOR PURCHASE FOR CASH ANY AND ALL OF THE NOTES

* THE ACCRUED INTEREST AMOUNT FOR THE NOTES ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE IS 3.698 PER CENT ‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)