BRIEF-CBS Corp announces preliminary results of CBS Radio exchange offer

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Cbs Corp
* CBS Corporation announces preliminary results of CBS Radio exchange offer
* CBS Corp - based on preliminary results, exchange offer was oversubscribed
* CBS Corp - expects to announce final proration factor following expiration of guaranteed delivery period, which will occur on Nov 20
* CBS Corp - offer to exchange shares of CBS class B stock on a per-share-basis for 5.6796 shares of CBS Radio common stock expired on Nov 16, 2017