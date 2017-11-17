FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CBS Corp announces preliminary results of CBS Radio exchange offer
November 17, 2017

BRIEF-CBS Corp announces preliminary results of CBS Radio exchange offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Cbs Corp

* CBS Corporation announces preliminary results of CBS Radio exchange offer

* CBS Corp - ‍based on preliminary results, exchange offer was oversubscribed​

* CBS Corp - ‍expects to announce final proration factor following expiration of guaranteed delivery period, which will occur on Nov 20

* CBS Corp - ‍offer to exchange shares of CBS class B stock on a per-share-basis for 5.6796 shares of CBS Radio common stock expired on Nov 16, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

