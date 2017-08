Aug 3 (Reuters) - CBZ HOLDINGS LTD:

* HY ENDED JUNE 2017 PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION OF $12 MILLION VERSUS $12.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* HY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $39.7 MILLION VERSUS $38.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* DECLARED AN INTERIM DIVIDEND OF US$ 1,762,371 FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2017