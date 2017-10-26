FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-C&C H1 profits down, says underlying performance resilient
#Consumer Products & Retail News
October 26, 2017 / 6:15 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-C&C H1 profits down, says underlying performance resilient

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - C&C Group Plc

* ‍H1 net revenues down 4 pct to 273.1 mln euros on constant fx​

* ‍H1 operating profits broadly unchanged at 50.5 mln euros, down 4.9 pct on constant fx​

* ‍Operating margins increased 40bps to 18.5 pct driven by improving business mix and efficiency savings​

* ‍Interim dividend increase of 5 pct to 5.21 euro cents per share​

* CEO says ‍much of our underlying performance has been resilient despite unpredictable trading patterns.​

* ‍Volatile market conditions remain across industry, irish trading marginally slower than expected in H2​

* ‍GB businesses have made a solid start to second half of financial year​

* Confident iniitiatives ‍will return business to growth and deliver enhanced shareholder value over medium term​ Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
