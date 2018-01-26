BRIEF-CCCG Real Estate to set up real estate development unit and JV for projects implementation

Jan 26(Reuters) - CCCG Real Estate Corp Ltd
* Says co plans to invest 150 million yuan to set up Ningbo-based wholly owned real estate development unit for project implementation
* Says co plans to invest 50 million yuan to set up Beijing-based real estate development JV with partner for project implementation
* Says registered capital of the JV is 100 million yuan and co will hold 50 percent stake in the JV
