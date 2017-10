Oct 3 (Reuters) - CCL Industries Inc

* CCL Industries acquires 100% of Chilean venture

* CCL Industries Inc - acquired remaining 37.5% minority interest in its Acrus CCL venture for approximately $6.3 million in cash

