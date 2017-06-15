FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CCL Industries Inc announces C$333 million bought deal secondary offering of class B non-voting shares
#Bonds News
June 15, 2017 / 8:53 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-CCL Industries Inc announces C$333 million bought deal secondary offering of class B non-voting shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - CCL Industries Inc:

* CCL Industries Inc announces c$333 million bought deal secondary offering of class b non-voting shares

* CCL Industries Inc - co, Lang Family entered into agreement with underwriters to complete a secondary offering

* CCL Industries - underwriters have agreed to purchase from selling shareholder 5 million class b non-voting shares at C$66.65 per offered share

* CCL Industries Inc - company will not receive any proceeds from offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

