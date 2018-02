Feb 22 (Reuters) - CCL Industries Inc:

* CCL INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES RECORD FOURTH QUARTER AND 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 SALES C$1.235 BILLION

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.83

* QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER CLASS B SHARE $0.95

* FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION HAD A NEGATIVE IMPACT OF $0.01 ON EARNINGS PER CLASS B SHARE FOR Q4

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$0.63, REVENUE VIEW C$1.23 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: