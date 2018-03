BRIEF-CCL Industries To Acquire Treofan Americas

March 8 (Reuters) - CCL Industries Inc:

* CCL INDUSTRIES SIGNS AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE TREOFAN AMERICAS

* CCL INDUSTRIES SIGNS AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE TREOFAN AMERICAS

* CCL INDUSTRIES INC - PURCHASE PRICE, NET OF CASH AND DEBT ASSUMED, IS APPROXIMATELY $255 MILLION

* CCL INDUSTRIES INC - ‍SIGNED BINDING DEAL TO ACQUIRE TREOFAN AMERICA INC. AND TRESPAPHAN MEXICO HOLDINGS GMBH FROM ULTIMATE PARENT, M&C S.P.A​

* CCL INDUSTRIES INC - TO REIMBURSE M&C S.P.A. FOR CASH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES INCURRED ON BOPP EXTRUSION LINE AT CLOSING AS INCREASE TO PURCHASE PRICE

* CCL INDUSTRIES INC - ‍ENTITIES TO BE ACQUIRED REPRESENT “TREOFAN AMERICAS” BUSINESS IN UNITED STATES, LATIN AMERICA AND CANADA​

* CCL INDUSTRIES INC - TARGETING AN INCREASE IN ACQUIRED EBITDA TO APPROXIMATELY $55 MILLION BY 2021 AT CURRENT EXCHANGE RATES

* CCL INDUSTRIES INC - ‍ACQUIRED TREOFAN ENTITIES WILL TRADE UNDER INNOVIA BRAND NAME POST DEAL CLOSE WITH M&C S.P.A. RETAINING RIGHTS TO TREOFAN NAME​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: