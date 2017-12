Dec 4 (Reuters) - Ccm Duopharma Biotech Bhd:

* ELECT LEONARD ARIFF BIN ABDUL SHATAR AS GROUP MANAGING DIRECTOR UPON DEMERGER OF CCMD FROM CHEMICAL COMPANY OF MALAYSIA ‍​

* NORMALA BINTI ABDUL SAMAD TO STEP DOWN AS THE CHAIRMAN OF CCMD, REPLACED BY SITI SA'DIAH BINTI SH. BAKIR‍​