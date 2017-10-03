BRIEF-CCMP Capital Advisors and Jamieson Wellness increases size of previously announced secondary offering

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Jamieson Wellness Inc
* CCMP Capital Advisors, LP and Jamieson Wellness Inc. Announce increase to previously announced secondary bought deal financing to C$241 million
* Jamieson Wellness - increased size of previously announced secondary offering to 13.0 mln common shares at a price of $18.50/common share
* Jamieson Wellness Inc - company reaffirmed its outlook that was included in its Q2 management's discussion and analysis of financial condition