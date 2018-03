March 5 (Reuters) - CCUR Holdings Inc:

* CCUR HOLDINGS, INC. RECEIVES NASDAQ LISTING EXTENSION; APPROVES SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* CCUR HOLDINGS - BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO ENABLE CO TO REPURCHASE UP TO 1 MILLION SHARES OF ITS COMMON STOCK