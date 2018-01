Jan 5 (Reuters) - C&D International Investment Group Ltd :

* GROUP EXPECTS THAT PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS OF COMPANY FOR FY 2017) WILL INCREASE BY NO LESS THAN 2,000%

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO ‍GROWTH IN PROFIT FROM REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT BUSINESS AND ENTRUSTED CONSTRUCTION SERVICES​