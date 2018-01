Jan 10 (Reuters) - C&D International Investment Group Ltd :

* UNIT ‍ AND WUHAN CHENGKAI TO DEVELOP LAND THROUGH SETTING UP OF PROJECT COMPANY​

* YI YUE & WUHAN CHENGKAI TO CONTRIBUTE RMB4.9 MILLION & RMB5.1 MILLION RESPECTIVELY TO PROJECT CO‘S REGISTERED CAPITAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: