Feb 7 (Reuters) - C&D International Investment Group Ltd :

* UNIT AND BEIJING SHOUKAI AGREED TO ESTABLISH JOINT VENTURE IN PRC

* INITIAL REGISTERED CAPITAL OF JOINT VENTURE SHALL BE RMB600 MILLION

* UNIT TO CONTRIBUTE RMB300 MILLION TO JV AND WILL HOLD 50% EQUITY INTERESTS IN JV Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: