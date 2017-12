Dec 22 (Reuters) - CDL Hospitality Trusts:

* Announces ‍proposed divestment of Mercure Brisbane and Ibis Brisbane for A$77.0 million​

* ‍CDLHT’s managers intend to utilise proceeds from divestment mainly to repay existing borrowings​

* Co to sell Mercure Brisbane and Ibis Brisbane to ‍CR Hotel Target Pty Ltd, an independent third party purchaser​