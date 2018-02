BRIEF-CDW Corp Q4 Earnings Per Share $1.26

Feb 7 (Reuters) - CDW Corp:

* CDW REPORTS RECORD FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR NET SALES

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.99

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.26

* Q4 SALES ROSE 9.9 PERCENT TO $3.839 BILLION

* ‍FOR 2018, EXPECT TO CONTINUE TO OUTPACE US IT MARKET GROWTH BY 200 TO 300 BASIS POINTS ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS​

* ‍FOR 2018, EXPECT TO DELIVER NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER SHARE GROWTH IN LOW TO MID-20% RANGE​

* ‍QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.21 PER SHARE, WHICH IS 31 PERCENT HIGHER THAN PRIOR YEAR PERIOD​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.99, REVENUE VIEW $3.84 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $4.52 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S