BRIEF-Cedar Fair announces planned leadership succession
#Consumer Products & Retail News
October 4, 2017 / 1:26 PM / 15 days ago

BRIEF-Cedar Fair announces planned leadership succession

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Cedar Fair Lp

* Cedar Fair announces planned leadership succession

* Cedar Fair Lp - ‍Richard Zimmerman, president and chief operating officer, will succeed Matt Ouimet as chief executive officer effective January 1, 2018​

* Cedar Fair Lp - ‍Zimmerman will also be added to board of directors during 2018 annual meeting period​

* Cedar Fair Lp - ‍Eric Affeldt will transition from his role as chairman of board but will continue to serve as a director​

* Cedar Fair Lp - ‍Ouimet will take newly created role of executive chairman of board and Debra Smithart-Oglesby will become lead independent director​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

