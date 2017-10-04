BRIEF-Cedar Fair announces planned leadership succession

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Cedar Fair Lp

* Cedar Fair announces planned leadership succession

* Cedar Fair Lp - ‍Richard Zimmerman, president and chief operating officer, will succeed Matt Ouimet as chief executive officer effective January 1, 2018​

* Cedar Fair Lp - ‍Zimmerman will also be added to board of directors during 2018 annual meeting period​

* Cedar Fair Lp - ‍Eric Affeldt will transition from his role as chairman of board but will continue to serve as a director​

* Cedar Fair Lp - ‍Ouimet will take newly created role of executive chairman of board and Debra Smithart-Oglesby will become lead independent director​