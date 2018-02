Feb 16 (Reuters) - Cedar Realty Trust Inc:

* CEDAR REALTY TRUST ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT WITH SNOW PARK CAPITAL PARTNERS

* CEDAR REALTY TRUST - ‍CO‘S NOMINATING/CORPORATE GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE TO ENGAGE SEARCH FIRM TO IDENTIFY NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR CANDIDATE TO STAND FOR ELECTION

* CEDAR REALTY TRUST INC - ‍SNOW PARK CAPITAL PARTNERS, LP BENEFICIALLY OWNS ABOUT 3.9 PERCENT OF CEDAR'S OUTSTANDING COMMON STOCK​