Nov 27 (Reuters) - Cedar Realty Trust Inc:

* CEDAR REALTY TRUST BOARD OF DIRECTORS REJECTS UNSOLICITED PROPOSAL FROM WHEELER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

* CEDAR REALTY TRUST INC - ‍CEDAR BOARD OF DIRECTORS FULLY REVIEWED WHEELER‘S “UNSOLICITED PROPOSAL” IN CONSULTATION WITH ITS ADVISORS​

* CEDAR REALTY TRUST INC - ‍BOARD COMMUNICATED ITS RESPONSE TO WHEELER IN A LETTER SENT TO ITS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD ON NOV. 26, 2017​