Oct 26 (Reuters) - CEGEDIM SA:

* 9M REVENUE EUR 339.9‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 318.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q3 REVENUE EUR 109.3‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 102.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* GROWTH SHOULD ACCELERATE IN Q4 2017 AND ENSURE, IN THE FUTURE, IMPROVED PROFITABILITY

* IN 2017, THE GROUP DOES NOT ANTICIPATE ANY SIGNIFICANT ACQUISITIONS

* MAINTAINS 2017 TARGETS

* DOES NOT COMMUNICATE FORECASTS OR PROFIT ESTIMATES FOR 2017