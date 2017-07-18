FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services announces shareholder, court approval of plan of arrangement with Secure Energy Services
July 18, 2017 / 10:02 PM / 19 days ago

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services announces shareholder, court approval of plan of arrangement with Secure Energy Services

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Ceiba Energy Services Inc

* Ceiba Energy Services Inc announces shareholder and court approval of the plan of arrangement with Secure Energy Services Inc.

* Ceiba Energy Services Inc - arrangement was approved by 99.87 pct of votes cast by Ceiba shareholders and Ceiba warrrantholders

* Ceiba Energy Services - arrangement approved by 92.75 pct of number of Ceiba debentureholders holding in 75.85 pct of principal amount of outstanding debentures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

