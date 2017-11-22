BRIEF-Cel-Sci says discovered an error in accounting

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Cel-sci Corp:
* Cel-Sci Corp says in November co discovered an error in way it accounted for lease for its manufacturing facility - SEC filing
* Cel-Sci Corp - company did not meet “sale-leaseback” criteria under asc 840-40-25, accounting for leases, sale-leaseback transactions
* Cel-Sci Corp - co should have recognized depreciation expense on asset it is deemed to own & interest expense on associated lease financing obligation
* Cel-Sci Corp - restatements will correct an accounting error impacting company’s financial statements and other financial data in non-reliance periods
* Cel-Sci Corp - company has determined that net cumulative effect on each of non-reliance periods is material
* Cel-Sci Corp - accounting error was determined to be a material weakness in company's internal control over financial reporting as of Sept 30, 2016