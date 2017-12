Dec 4 (Reuters) - Celanese Corp:

* CELANESE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES PRICING OF SENIOR NOTES OFFERING

* CELANESE CORP - UNIT PRICED A PUBLIC OFFERING OF EUR 300 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 1.25% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2025

* CELANESE CORP - NOTES WILL BE GUARANTEED ON A SENIOR UNSECURED BASIS BY COMPANY AND, INITIALLY, CERTAIN OF ISSUER'S U.S. SUBSIDIARIES