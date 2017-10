Sept 20 (Reuters) -

* Celcuity announces pricing of initial public offering

* Celcuity Llc - ‍announced today pricing of its upsized IPO of 2,400,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $9.50 per share​

* Celcuity Llc - ‍Celcuity expects to use net proceeds from offering to support research and development activities and clinical trials

* Celcuity Llc - ‍expected to begin trading September 20, 2017 on NASDAQ Capital Market under symbol “CELC”​ Source text for Eikon: