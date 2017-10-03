BRIEF-Celgene and Nimbus Therapeutics enter long-term strategic immunology alliance to develop programs for patients with autoimmune disorders

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Celgene Corp:

* Nimbus therapeutics and Celgene enter long-term strategic immunology alliance to develop programs for patients with autoimmune disorders

* Celgene Corp - ‍financial terms will remain undisclosed until Celgene acquires a program​

* Celgene Corp - ‍Celgene will receive an option to acquire each program in alliance up through a clinical inflection point​

* Celgene Corp - ‍Nimbus will receive an upfront payment and potential downstream milestone payments for each program celgene chooses to acquire​

* Celgene Corp - ‍Nimbus will retain full control of research and development activities for each program prior to program's option point​