BRIEF-Celgene and Nimbus Therapeutics enter long-term strategic immunology alliance to develop programs for patients with autoimmune disorders
October 3, 2017 / 11:37 AM / 16 days ago

BRIEF-Celgene and Nimbus Therapeutics enter long-term strategic immunology alliance to develop programs for patients with autoimmune disorders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Celgene Corp:

* Nimbus therapeutics and Celgene enter long-term strategic immunology alliance to develop programs for patients with autoimmune disorders

* Celgene Corp - ‍financial terms will remain undisclosed until Celgene acquires a program​

* Celgene Corp - ‍Celgene will receive an option to acquire each program in alliance up through a clinical inflection point​

* Celgene Corp - ‍Nimbus will receive an upfront payment and potential downstream milestone payments for each program celgene chooses to acquire​

* Celgene Corp - ‍Nimbus will retain full control of research and development activities for each program prior to program’s option point​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

