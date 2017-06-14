FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 14, 2017 / 3:11 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Celgene International Sàrl announces results from phase 2a SLE-001 trial evaluating CC-220

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Celgene International Sàrl:

* Announced results from phase 2a SLE-001 trial evaluating CC-220, co's investigational, oral immunomodulatory compound

* Most common adverse events in trial were nausea, diarrhea and maculopapular rash

* No opportunistic infections or other systemic infections were reported in any CC-220 dose groups in trial

* Serious adverse events were reported in two patients in two highest CC-220 doses combined and in two patients in placebo group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

