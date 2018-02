BRIEF-Celgene Prices $4.5 Billion Of Senior Unsecured Notes

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Celgene Corp:

* CELGENE PRICES $4.5 BILLION OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES

* CELGENE CORP - ANNOUNCED PRICING OF FOUR SERIES OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES

* CELGENE CORP - NOTES OF $500 MILLION WILL MATURE IN 2021 AND WILL BEAR INTEREST AT AN ANNUAL RATE OF 2.875 PERCENT

* CELGENE CORP - NOTES OF $1.0 BILLION WILL MATURE IN 2023 AND WILL BEAR INTEREST AT AN ANNUAL RATE OF 3.25 PERCENT

* CELGENE CORP - NOTES OF $1.5 BILLION WILL MATURE IN 2028 AND WILL BEAR INTEREST AT AN ANNUAL RATE OF 3.90 PERCENT

* CELGENE CORP - NOTES OF $1.5 BILLION WILL MATURE IN 2048 AND WILL BEAR INTEREST AT AN ANNUAL RATE OF 4.55 PERCENT

* CELGENE CORP - 2.875 PERCENT NOTES DUE 2021, 3.25 PERCENT NOTES DUE 2023, 3.90 PERCENT NOTES DUE IN 2028 , 4.55 PERCENT NOTES DUE IN 2048