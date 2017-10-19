FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Celgene provides update on GED-0301 (mongersen) inflammatory bowel disease program
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
business
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
Moving machinery using mind power alone
technology
Moving machinery using mind power alone
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News - Americas
October 19, 2017 / 8:40 PM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Celgene provides update on GED-0301 (mongersen) inflammatory bowel disease program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Celgene Corp

* Celgene provides update on GED-0301 (mongersen) inflammatory bowel disease program

* Celgene Corp - ‍GED-0301 (mongersen) phase iii revolve trial (cd-002) in Crohn’s Disease (CD) and extension trial (sustain, CD-004) will discontinue​

* Celgene Corp - ‍at this time, phase iii define trial (CD-003) in Crohn’s Disease will not be initiated​

* Celgene Corp - Celgene has decided to stop trials for GED-0301 following an October recommendation of data monitoring committee ​

* Celgene Corp - co waiting to review full dataset from phase ii trial with GED-0301 in Ulcerative Colitis (UC) to determine next steps​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.