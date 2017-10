BRIEF-Celgene reports Q3 earnings per share of $1.21

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Celgene Corp

* Celgene reports third quarter 2017 operating and financial results

* Q3 revenue $3.287 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.42 billion

* Q3 earnings per share $1.21

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Celgene Corp - ‍updating 2017 guidance and financial targets for 2020​

* Celgene Corp - qtrly ‍revlimid sales for Q3 increased 10 percent to $2,081 million​

* Celgene Corp - sees ‍2017 GAAP diluted EPS $4.78 to $5.19​

* Celgene Corp - qtrly ‍ Abraxane sales for Q3 were $251 million, an 8 percent increase year-over-year​

* Celgene Corp - sees 2017‍ adjusted diluted EPS $7.30 to $7.35​

* Celgene Corp sees ‍2017 total revenue approximately $13.0 billion​

* Celgene Corp - qtrly ‍ Otezla sales for Q3 were $308 million, a 12 percent increase year-over-year​

* Celgene Corp - sees ‍ 2017 GAAP operating margin approximately 37.5%​

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $7.31, revenue view $13.23 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Celgene Corp sees ‍2017 Otezla sales approximately $1.25 billion​

* Celgene Corp qtrly adjusted EPS ‍$1.91​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: