BRIEF-Celgene says net pre-tax charge to Q4 earnings estimated to be $300 mln to $500 mln
October 19, 2017 / 9:40 PM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Celgene says net pre-tax charge to Q4 earnings estimated to be $300 mln to $500 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Celgene Corp:

* Celgene - concluded oct 18 will recognize q4 charge to earnings related to impairment of about $1,600 million ged-0301 IPR&D asset - sec filing

* Celgene - concluded oct 18 will recognize q4 charge to earnings also related to wind-down costs related to discontinuing the trials

* Celgene says net pre-tax charge to q4 earnings estimated to be $300 million to $500 million, or $0.27 to $0.45/share after tax regarding discontinuation of trials Source text - bit.ly/2io1kzN Further company coverage:

