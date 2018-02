Feb 5 (Reuters) - Cellcom Israel Ltd:

* CELLCOM ISRAEL REPORTS ITS CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER ANNOUNCED SUBMITTING A BINDING INCLUSIVE CREDITORS ARRANGEMENT PROPOSAL IN EUROCOM

* CELLCOM ISRAEL - EUROCOM GROUP CREDITORS ARRANGEMENT PROPOSAL INCLUDES BUYING CERTAIN EUROCOM HOLDINGS IN CERTAIN UNITS & AN INVESTMENT IN EUROCOM ITSELF