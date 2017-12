Dec 6 (Reuters) - Cellectar Biosciences Inc:

* CELLECTAR ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF RELAPSED/REFRACTORY MULTIPLE MYELOMA COHORT IN PHASE 2 TRIAL OF CLR 131

* CELLECTAR BIOSCIENCES - WILL INCREASE TARGETED PATIENT ENROLLMENT IN R/R MULTIPLE MYELOMA COHORT OF CO'S CURRENTLY ENROLLING CLR 131 PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL