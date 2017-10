Oct 30 (Reuters) - Cellectar Biosciences Inc

* ‍New preclinical data suggest that Cellectar Biosciences’ PDC platform provides enhanced outcomes in combination with external radiation​

* Cellectar Biosciences Inc - ‍investigators observed that CLR 127 was taken up and retained in tumor cells at 6-10 fold higher level than normal tissue​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: