BRIEF-Cellectar Biosciences enters into strategic collaboration with Onconova Therapeutics
September 21, 2017 / 12:54 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Cellectar Biosciences enters into strategic collaboration with Onconova Therapeutics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Cellectar Biosciences Inc

* Cellectar Biosciences enters into strategic collaboration with Onconova Therapeutics to develop new phospholipid drug conjugates

* Cellectar Biosciences Inc - financial terms of collaboration have not been disclosed

* Cellectar Biosciences - ‍under terms of collaboration, Onconova will provide Cellectar with several compounds, including some from family of molecules that contains briciclib​

* Cellectar Biosciences Inc - both companies will have option to advance development of any of newly conjugated PDC molecules Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

