BRIEF-Cellectar Biosciences On Jan 3, Notified Affected Employees Of Its Plan To Reduce Its Workforce By 6 Positions

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Cellectar Biosciences Inc:

* CELLECTAR BIOSCIENCES - ON JAN 3, NOTIFIED AFFECTED EMPLOYEES OF ITS PLAN TO REDUCE ITS WORKFORCE BY 6 POSITIONS -SEC FILING

* CELLECTAR BIOSCIENCES-TO RECORD NON-CASH EXPENSES OF ABOUT $1.2 MILLION IN QUARTER ENDED DEC 31 & CASH COSTS OF ABOUT $0.2 MILLION IN 2018, RELATING TO SHUTDOWN

* CELLECTAR BIOSCIENCES - IN JAN 2018, CO BEGAN IMPLEMENTING SHUTDOWN OF ITS MANUFACTURING OPERATIONS AT CO'S HEADQUARTERS IN MADISON, WISCONSIN