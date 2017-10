Sept 27 (Reuters) - Cellectar Biosciences Inc

* Cellectar Biosciences reports cohort four data and partial response in relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma patient treated with CLR 131

* Cellectar Biosciences Inc - ‍trial’s data monitoring committee determined that fourth cohort dose of 31.25 MCI/M2 was safe and tolerated​

* Cellectar Biosciences Inc - ‍company intends to advance compound into a fifth cohort using a multi-dose regimen​