Aug 14 (Reuters) - Cellectar Biosciences Inc-

* Cellectar Biosciences reports second quarter 2017 financial and corporate performance

* Q2 loss per share $0.23

* Cellectar Biosciences Inc - ‍estimates that available cash and cash equivalents will fund its planned operations into Q2 of 2018​

* Cellectar Biosciences Inc - ‍additional capital will be required for operations beyond Q2 of 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: