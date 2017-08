July 20 (Reuters) - CELLECTIS SA:

* ANNOUNCES SUBSIDIARY'S CALYXT’S INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF 7,000,000 SHARES

* THE INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING PRICE OF $8.00 PER SHARE, DECREASE FROM THE PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED ESTIMATED PRICE RANGE OF $15.00 TO $18.00 PER SHARE

* OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON OR ABOUT JULY 25, 2017